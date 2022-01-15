Zacks: Analysts Expect Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $897.04 Million

Brokerages predict that Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) will post sales of $897.04 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Nielsen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $894.00 million to $903.00 million. Nielsen posted sales of $1.67 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 46.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Nielsen will report full year sales of $3.50 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.60 billion to $3.67 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Nielsen.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. Nielsen had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The firm had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $869.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

NLSN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Nielsen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Nielsen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.38.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Nielsen in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Nielsen in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Nielsen by 194.1% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Nielsen by 20.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nielsen in the third quarter valued at about $164,000. Institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nielsen stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $20.51. 2,556,358 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,198,460. Nielsen has a 52 week low of $18.76 and a 52 week high of $28.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.69 and a 200 day moving average of $21.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Nielsen Company Profile

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

