Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cian Plc (NYSE:CIAN) Will Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Cian Plc (NYSE:CIAN) to report $0.03 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Cian’s earnings. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cian will report full year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.02). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.11. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cian.

Get Cian alerts:

Cian (NYSE:CIAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.40 million during the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CIAN shares. Renaissance Capital began coverage on Cian in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Cian in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cian in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.80 target price for the company. VTB Capital began coverage on Cian in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Cian in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.24.

NYSE CIAN traded down $0.34 on Monday, hitting $9.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,720. Cian has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $18.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.53.

About Cian

Cian PLC provides an online real estate classifieds platform principally in Russia. Cian PLC is based in LARNACA, Cyprus.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cian (CIAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.