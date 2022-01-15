Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) to Post -$0.23 EPS

Analysts expect that PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) will post ($0.23) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for PROS’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.23). PROS reported earnings per share of ($0.14) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 64.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that PROS will report full-year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.71). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.24). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for PROS.

Get PROS alerts:

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $62.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.33 million. PROS had a negative return on equity of 123.71% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PROS from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised PROS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

NYSE:PRO opened at $29.20 on Friday. PROS has a twelve month low of $23.08 and a twelve month high of $50.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.05. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.98 and a beta of 1.55.

In related news, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.92, for a total transaction of $139,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Leslie J. Rechan sold 3,974 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.71, for a total value of $129,989.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,983 shares of company stock valued at $616,356 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of PROS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PROS in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in PROS by 326.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in PROS by 33.7% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,155 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in PROS during the second quarter valued at about $213,000. 99.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PROS Company Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PROS (PRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PROS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.