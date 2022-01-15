Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Will Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) will announce $0.32 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Skechers U.S.A.’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the lowest is $0.30. Skechers U.S.A. posted earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A. will report full year earnings of $2.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.82 to $3.02. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Skechers U.S.A..

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on SKX shares. Argus downgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wedbush raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Rowe raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, OTR Global downgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “positive” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.89.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SKX. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 629 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,682 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the 2nd quarter worth about $155,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,689 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,989 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SKX opened at $43.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.47. Skechers U.S.A. has a 1-year low of $33.80 and a 1-year high of $55.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

