Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) will post ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for SmileDirectClub’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.25). SmileDirectClub posted earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 211.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that SmileDirectClub will report full year earnings of ($0.82) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.76). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.57). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover SmileDirectClub.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $137.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.51 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 45.13% and a negative net margin of 11.91%. The business’s revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on SmileDirectClub from $11.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Craig Hallum cut shares of SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of SmileDirectClub from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of SmileDirectClub from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of SmileDirectClub from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.50.

Shares of SDC opened at $2.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.96 and a 200-day moving average of $5.03. SmileDirectClub has a one year low of $1.97 and a one year high of $16.08.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,350,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 100,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 177,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 50,425 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub during the 2nd quarter valued at $402,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 182.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares in the last quarter. 15.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SmileDirectClub Company Profile

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

