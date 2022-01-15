Zacks: Brokerages Expect Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $501.65 Million

Analysts expect Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) to post $501.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Skyline Champion’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $509.80 million and the lowest is $493.50 million. Skyline Champion posted sales of $377.58 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 32.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skyline Champion will report full-year sales of $2.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.09 billion to $2.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Skyline Champion.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $524.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.60 million. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 25.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Skyline Champion from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.60.

NYSE SKY opened at $68.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.81. Skyline Champion has a 1 year low of $31.72 and a 1 year high of $85.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

In related news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 8,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.59, for a total transaction of $615,094.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Wade Lyall sold 21,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $1,545,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 5.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,815,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,345,000 after purchasing an additional 356,528 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,073,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,807,000 after buying an additional 30,556 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Skyline Champion by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,323,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,142,000 after purchasing an additional 105,135 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Skyline Champion by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,322,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,463,000 after purchasing an additional 86,643 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 7.3% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,258,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,571,000 after purchasing an additional 85,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

