Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) Will Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) will report earnings of $0.45 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.44. Bancorp reported earnings of $0.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.86 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.19. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Bancorp.

Get Bancorp alerts:

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $77.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.41 million. Bancorp had a net margin of 33.47% and a return on equity of 17.65%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

In related news, insider Erika R. Caesar sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $128,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Bancorp by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,871 shares of the bank’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Bancorp by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 63,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 3,924 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Bancorp by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 549,219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,978,000 after acquiring an additional 27,411 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Bancorp by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,382 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. increased its stake in shares of Bancorp by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 519,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,953 shares during the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TBBK traded up $1.17 on Friday, reaching $32.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 519,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,039. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $15.63 and a 12-month high of $33.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.94.

About Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

Further Reading: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bancorp (TBBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.