Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kamada Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops, produces and markets therapeutics based on chromatographic purification technology. The company offers bio-therapeutics for specialty proteins, specific immunoglobulins and other prescription medicines. Kamada Ltd. is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Kamada in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:KMDA opened at $6.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $297.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.61 and a beta of 1.06. Kamada has a 12 month low of $5.11 and a 12 month high of $8.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.35 and its 200 day moving average is $5.81.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 21st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $23.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.20 million. Kamada had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 4.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Kamada will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Kamada in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kamada by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,878 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kamada in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kamada in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kamada by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.41% of the company’s stock.

About Kamada

Kamada Ltd. engages in the development and production of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Proprietary Products and Distribution. The Proprietary Products segment covers the development, manufacture, and sale of plasma-derived protein therapeutics products. The Distribution segment covers the supply of plasma-based products for clinical use.

