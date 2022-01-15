Zacks Investment Research Lowers Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brilliant Earth Group Inc. is a digital-first jewelry company. Brilliant Earth Group Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, CA. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BRLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. William Blair started coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an outperform rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Brilliant Earth Group from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Brilliant Earth Group from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Brilliant Earth Group from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.00.

NASDAQ:BRLT opened at $12.42 on Wednesday. Brilliant Earth Group has a 1-year low of $10.63 and a 1-year high of $20.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.53.

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $95.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.10 million. Brilliant Earth Group’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brilliant Earth Group will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Eric Scott Grossberg sold 15,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total value of $210,476.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Beth Tamara Gerstein sold 151,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.43, for a total value of $1,888,502.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 550,032 shares of company stock valued at $7,471,950 in the last three months.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter valued at about $4,514,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter valued at about $1,472,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter valued at about $1,340,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter valued at about $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

