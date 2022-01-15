Zacks Investment Research Lowers Guild (NYSE:GHLD) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Guild (NYSE:GHLD) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Guild Holdings Company provides financial services. It originates, sells and services residential mortgage loans principally in the United States. Guild Holdings Company is based in San Diego, California. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Guild from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $16.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of GHLD stock opened at $13.98 on Tuesday. Guild has a 52-week low of $12.25 and a 52-week high of $17.93. The company has a market capitalization of $853.62 million, a PE ratio of 2.65 and a beta of -0.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.45 and its 200 day moving average is $14.62.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $412.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($999.00) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Guild will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Guild during the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Zimmer Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Guild by 5.3% during the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 373,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,731,000 after buying an additional 18,755 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Guild by 1.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Algebris UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Guild during the second quarter valued at about $2,027,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Guild during the first quarter valued at about $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.67% of the company’s stock.

Guild Company Profile

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 200 branches with licenses in 48 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in San Diego, California.

