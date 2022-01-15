Zacks Investment Research Lowers One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) to Hold

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “One Stop Systems, Inc. designs and manufactures ultra-dense high-performance computing systems for learning, oil and gas exploration, financial trading, media and entertainment, defense and traditional HPC applications. One Stop Systems, Inc. is headquartered in Escondido, California. “

Shares of One Stop Systems stock opened at $4.47 on Thursday. One Stop Systems has a one year low of $3.61 and a one year high of $9.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.91 and its 200 day moving average is $5.25. The stock has a market cap of $83.44 million, a P/E ratio of 29.80 and a beta of 1.94.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. One Stop Systems had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $15.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that One Stop Systems will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total value of $53,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in One Stop Systems by 28.7% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 488,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 108,773 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in One Stop Systems by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 473,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of One Stop Systems in the second quarter worth about $69,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of One Stop Systems in the second quarter worth about $1,401,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of One Stop Systems by 6.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 106,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 6,790 shares during the last quarter. 23.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

One Stop Systems Company Profile

One Stop Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of computing modules and systems targeting edge deployments. It specializes in computers and storage products incorporate state-of-the art components, and allow its customers to offer high-end computing capabilities to their target markets.

