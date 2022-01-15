Zacks Investment Research Lowers TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TrueCar Inc. engages in developing and publishing an online automotive information and communications platform. The Company operates its company-branded platform on its TrueCar.com Website. It enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, as well as to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers. TrueCar, Inc. is based in Santa Monica, California. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research lowered TrueCar from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on TrueCar from $6.00 to $4.25 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TrueCar has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.60.

Shares of TrueCar stock opened at $3.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $357.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.56 and its 200-day moving average is $4.26. TrueCar has a one year low of $3.08 and a one year high of $6.25.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. TrueCar had a negative return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 26.21%. The company had revenue of $54.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.76 million. On average, analysts expect that TrueCar will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRUE. Par Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TrueCar by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,668,804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,629,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of TrueCar by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,759,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,798,000 after acquiring an additional 40,783 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TrueCar by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,102,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,177,000 after acquiring an additional 873,641 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of TrueCar by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,829,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,984,000 after acquiring an additional 108,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of TrueCar by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,368,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,852,000 after acquiring an additional 217,581 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

TrueCar, Inc engages in the operation of data-driven online platform which provides dealers and automakers with automobile information. It provides pricing transparency about what other people paid for their cars. The company products include Used Cars for Sale, Sell My Car, Local Pricing, and Lease a Car.

