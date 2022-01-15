Zacks Investment Research Upgrades AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $29.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SKF AB engages in the manufacturing of ball and roller bearings, seals, tools for mounting/dismounting bearings, lubricants and measuring/monitoring instruments. It also produces roller bearing steel and other special steels. The Company operates in three divisions: Industrial Division, Service Division and Automotive Division. It also offers products and knowledge-based services comprising hardware and software, consulting, mechanical services, predictive and preventive maintenance, condition monitoring, decision-support systems and performance-based contracts. SKF AB is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden. “

SKFRY has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. DNB Markets lowered AB SKF (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a sell rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $100.05.

Shares of AB SKF (publ) stock opened at $25.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. AB SKF has a twelve month low of $22.08 and a twelve month high of $30.50.

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. AB SKF (publ) had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 8.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that AB SKF will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

