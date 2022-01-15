Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) to Buy

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $28.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.45% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Plug Power Inc. is a leading provider of alternative energy technology focused on the design, development, commercialization and manufacture of hydrogen fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power market. They are focused on proton exchange membrane, or PEM, fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and associated hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure from which multiple products are available. They sell and continue to develop fuel cell product solutions to replace lead-acid batteries in material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some of North America’s largest distribution and manufacturing businesses. Their current product line includes: GenDrive, GenFuel, GenCare, ReliOn, and GenKey. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. upped their price target on shares of Plug Power from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Plug Power from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Plug Power from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Plug Power from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Plug Power from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.28.

NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $23.44 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 17.74 and a quick ratio of 16.89. The firm has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of -14.56 and a beta of 1.45. Plug Power has a 1-year low of $18.47 and a 1-year high of $75.49.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $143.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.87 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Plug Power will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLUG. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 8,331 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Plug Power by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,045 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 4,927 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Plug Power by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,740 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Plug Power by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,805 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Plug Power during the 2nd quarter valued at $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.21% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

