Zacks Investment Research Upgrades VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is engaged in developing and commercializing product candidates for diseases and disorders involving the central nervous system. The company’s lead product candidate consists of AV-101, is an orally available prodrug candidate in Phase II development, initially for the adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder. VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

Separately, Robert W. Baird started coverage on VistaGen Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, October 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ VTGN opened at $1.74 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.48 million, a P/E ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 0.89. VistaGen Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $3.55.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.33 million. VistaGen Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 36.41% and a negative net margin of 2,183.17%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that VistaGen Therapeutics will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTGN. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $516,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $449,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 136,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing new generation medications that go beyond the current standard of care for anxiety, depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company’s portfolio includes PH94B, a neuroactive nasal spray with potential to treat multiple anxiety disorders that the company is currently preparing for phase III clinical trial for social anxiety disorder (SAD); PH10, a neuroactive nasal spray that the company is planning for phase 2b development as a stand-alone treatment for major depressive disorder (MDD); and AV-101 which the company is developing for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), suicidal ideation, neuropathic pain, levodopa-induced dyskinesia (LID), and epilepsy.

