Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Shares Up 4.7%

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) shot up 4.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.91 and last traded at $7.81. 3,378 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 139,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.46.

Several brokerages have commented on ZVIA. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Zevia PBC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zevia PBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Zevia PBC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Zevia PBC in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zevia PBC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.56.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.00.

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.76). The company had revenue of $38.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.30 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zevia PBC will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Zevia PBC in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zevia PBC in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Zevia PBC in the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zevia PBC in the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Zevia PBC in the third quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Zevia PBC Company Profile (NYSE:ZVIA)

Zevia PBC focused on addressing health challenges resulting from excess sugar consumption by offering a portfolio of zero sugar, zero calorie, naturally sweetened beverages. Zevia PBC is based in LOS ANGELES.

