ZKSwap (ZKS) Price Down 9.6% Over Last Week

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. One ZKSwap coin can currently be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000644 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ZKSwap has traded down 9.6% against the dollar. ZKSwap has a market capitalization of $55.09 million and approximately $2.79 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002307 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.91 or 0.00064382 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.30 or 0.00076806 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,346.97 or 0.07719680 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,269.03 or 0.99798720 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.28 or 0.00069838 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00008386 BTC.

ZKSwap Profile

ZKSwap’s launch date was November 22nd, 2020. ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 coins. ZKSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZKSwapOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZKSwap is a token Swap protocol based on Automated Market Maker (AMM). Through ZK-Rollup technology, the full set of uniswap functions are realized in Layer-2, while providing unlimited scalability and privacy. ZKSwap is designed to provide liquidity providers and traders with ultra-high-throughput Swap infrastructure, and transactions do not require any Gas fees. “

ZKSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZKSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZKSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZKSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

