ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.70% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. operates cloud-based intelligence platform for information and insights on the organizations and professionals principally in the United States and internationally. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. is based in Washington, United States. “

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ZI. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.47.

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $51.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a PE ratio of 857.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.25. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 1 year low of $37.86 and a 1 year high of $79.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $197.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.77 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 9.58%. The business’s revenue was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Todd Crockett sold 1,612,547 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total transaction of $113,120,172.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith Enright sold 555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $41,580.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,594,996 shares of company stock valued at $1,151,041,038 over the last 90 days. 24.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 7,566.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 11.2% during the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 3.0% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 10.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 17.8% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. 86.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

See Also: Trading Halts Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ZoomInfo Technologies (ZI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.