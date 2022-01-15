Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) was downgraded by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $12.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 11.61% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research began coverage on Zynga in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities cut Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Zynga from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $9.86 in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Zynga from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zynga presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.28.

Get Zynga alerts:

ZNGA opened at $8.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.54 and a beta of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.03. Zynga has a 1 year low of $5.57 and a 1 year high of $12.32.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $704.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.88 million. Zynga had a positive return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 3.30%. Zynga’s revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zynga will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Zynga news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total value of $30,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 52,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $421,088.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Zynga by 169.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 715,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,601,000 after buying an additional 449,696 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Zynga in the second quarter worth approximately $5,163,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Zynga by 3.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,376,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305,446 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Zynga by 3.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,270,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,022,000 after purchasing an additional 164,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Zynga by 5.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,801,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,084,000 after purchasing an additional 635,683 shares during the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zynga

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.