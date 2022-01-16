-$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) to post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Freshworks’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.07). The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Freshworks will report full-year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.19). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.15). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Freshworks.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $96.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.68 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FRSH. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Freshworks from $53.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Freshworks from $45.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Freshworks from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

In other Freshworks news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 2,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total value of $108,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Zachary Nelson sold 14,063 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $386,732.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in Freshworks during the 3rd quarter worth $70,650,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Freshworks in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,162,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Freshworks in the 3rd quarter worth about $23,477,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Freshworks in the 3rd quarter worth about $22,657,000. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new position in Freshworks in the 3rd quarter worth about $17,930,000. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FRSH traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,357,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,384,150. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.06. Freshworks has a 1-year low of $20.84 and a 1-year high of $53.36.

About Freshworks

Freshworks Inc develops software solutions for businesses worldwide. It offers Freshdesk, a solution that empower the support team to work together and resolve customer issues; Freshworks CRM, a solution that keep sales team in the know about prospects and close deals; Freshworks 360, a sales, support, marketing, and success platform; and Freshservice, a solution to streamline information technology service and manage internal requests from the employees.

