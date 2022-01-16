-$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Ballard Power Systems reported earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems will report full year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.22). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.18). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ballard Power Systems.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.71% and a negative net margin of 88.24%. The company had revenue of $25.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BLDP shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist began coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 239,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,203,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 46,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 11,779 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 172,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 67,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

BLDP stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.98. The company had a trading volume of 4,528,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,869,368. Ballard Power Systems has a 1 year low of $10.69 and a 1 year high of $42.28. The company has a current ratio of 20.92, a quick ratio of 20.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.21 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.27.

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

