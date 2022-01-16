-$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) This Quarter

Posted by on Jan 16th, 2022

Equities analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Ballard Power Systems reported earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems will report full year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.22). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.18). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ballard Power Systems.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.71% and a negative net margin of 88.24%. The company had revenue of $25.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BLDP shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist began coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 239,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,203,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 46,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 11,779 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 172,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 67,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

BLDP stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.98. The company had a trading volume of 4,528,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,869,368. Ballard Power Systems has a 1 year low of $10.69 and a 1 year high of $42.28. The company has a current ratio of 20.92, a quick ratio of 20.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.21 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.27.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ballard Power Systems (BLDP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.