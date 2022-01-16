-$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) will report earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aspen Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the highest is ($0.08). Aspen Group also reported earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Aspen Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.24). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.05). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Aspen Group.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Aspen Group had a negative return on equity of 17.83% and a negative net margin of 11.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of Aspen Group from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aspen Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Aspen Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Aspen Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.88.

Shares of NASDAQ ASPU traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.50. 103,256 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,418. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.88. The stock has a market cap of $62.48 million, a P/E ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 0.63. Aspen Group has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $10.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Group in the third quarter worth $233,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Aspen Group in the third quarter valued at $80,000. Formula Growth Ltd. lifted its holdings in Aspen Group by 10.0% in the third quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 110,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Aspen Group in the third quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Aspen Group in the third quarter valued at $105,000. 51.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aspen Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of education. It offers certificate programs and associate, bachelor, master, and doctoral degree programs in areas, including business and organization management, education, nursing, information technology, and general studies. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

