-$0.13 EPS Expected for Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) to report earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Curis’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Curis posted earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Curis will report full year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.47). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.41). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Curis.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 million. Curis had a negative net margin of 373.25% and a negative return on equity of 33.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on CRIS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Curis from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Curis in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Curis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.38.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRIS. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Curis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Curis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Curis by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Curis by 198.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 5,557 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Curis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. 80.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRIS stock opened at $3.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $334.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 2.78. Curis has a 12 month low of $3.17 and a 12 month high of $17.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.68.

About Curis

Curis, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers. Its pipeline includes CUDC-907, CA-4948, CA-170 and CA-327. The CUDC-907 pipeline is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes. The CA-170 pipeline is an also an orally-available small molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and VISTA immune checkpoints.

