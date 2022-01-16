$0.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) will report earnings per share of $0.20 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for CommScope’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.09. CommScope reported earnings per share of $0.59 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that CommScope will report full-year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CommScope.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.05). CommScope had a positive return on equity of 269.72% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

COMM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CommScope from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet cut CommScope from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on CommScope from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.55.

In other news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts acquired 30,000 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $298,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts acquired 5,000 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.77 per share, with a total value of $48,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 105,384 shares of company stock valued at $1,032,444. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of CommScope by 134.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of CommScope by 140.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,631 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CommScope in the third quarter worth about $40,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of CommScope by 53.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,759 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CommScope in the third quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COMM stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.18. 4,259,196 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,975,108. CommScope has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $22.18. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.09, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.65.

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

