$0.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.29 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Banc of California’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.40. Banc of California reported earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Banc of California will report full year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Banc of California.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $68.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.48 million. Banc of California had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 25.70%. Banc of California’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Banc of California from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.21.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,074 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Banc of California by 77,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 10,049 shares in the last quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Banc of California in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Banc of California by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,268 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 3,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Banc of California in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BANC traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.86. 158,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,858. Banc of California has a 1 year low of $15.40 and a 1 year high of $22.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.05%.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in March 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

