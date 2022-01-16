-$0.32 EPS Expected for Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) will report ($0.32) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Magenta Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.30) and the lowest is ($0.33). Magenta Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.38) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Magenta Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.28) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.29) to ($1.27). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.61) to ($1.36). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Magenta Therapeutics.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.03.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MGTA shares. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Magenta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Magenta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.04.

Shares of Magenta Therapeutics stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.48. 253,809 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,136. Magenta Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.38 and a 52-week high of $14.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.60 and a 200-day moving average of $6.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGTA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 5.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 4,274 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 436.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,447 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 420.2% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 596,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,336,000 after acquiring an additional 481,753 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 6.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 219,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Casdin Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 16.6% during the third quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 3,901,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,404,000 after acquiring an additional 555,555 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

About Magenta Therapeutics

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel medicines for bone marrow transplants. It offers patient preparation, stem cell collection, cell dose, and safe immune regeneration programs. Its platform include autologous and allogeneic transplant, and gene therapy.

