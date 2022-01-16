-$0.33 EPS Expected for LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN) This Quarter

Analysts expect LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN) to report earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for LianBio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.18). The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LianBio will report full year earnings of ($4.51) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.16) to ($2.75). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($0.96). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow LianBio.

LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.06).

A number of brokerages have commented on LIAN. Raymond James initiated coverage on LianBio in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of LianBio in a research note on Friday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on LianBio in a research note on Friday, November 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.58 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on LianBio in a research report on Friday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ LIAN traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $4.98. 110,450 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,794. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.06. LianBio has a 52-week low of $4.33 and a 52-week high of $16.37.

About LianBio

LianBio is a cross-border biotechnology company dedicated to bringing medicines to patients principally in China and other major Asian markets. LianBio is based in SHANGHAI, China.

