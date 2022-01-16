$0.38 EPS Expected for Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.38 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Tivity Health’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the highest is $0.40. Tivity Health also reported earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tivity Health will report full-year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.91. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Tivity Health.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Tivity Health had a return on equity of 163.79% and a net margin of 26.07%. The firm had revenue of $126.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TVTY shares. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Tivity Health from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Tivity Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Truist boosted their target price on Tivity Health from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on Tivity Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tivity Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tivity Health during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Tivity Health during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Tivity Health by 1,663.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tivity Health by 9.3% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Tivity Health by 59.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tivity Health stock traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $25.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,629. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.47. Tivity Health has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $29.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.40.

Tivity Health Company Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.

