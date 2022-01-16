$0.42 EPS Expected for Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) This Quarter

Analysts expect Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) to announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.41. Berkshire Hills Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.43. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Berkshire Hills Bancorp.

Get Berkshire Hills Bancorp alerts:

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The savings and loans company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $145.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.94 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 6.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share.

BHLB has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.60.

BHLB opened at $31.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.42 and a 200 day moving average of $27.31. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.14. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 12 month low of $16.35 and a 12 month high of $31.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.87%.

In other news, EVP Jason T. White sold 5,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $148,051.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,844 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital raised its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 1,637 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,600 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 100.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

See Also: Momentum Indicators

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Berkshire Hills Bancorp (BHLB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.