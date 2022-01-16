$0.44 EPS Expected for Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) to report earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Höegh LNG Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the lowest is $0.43. Höegh LNG Partners posted earnings of $0.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Höegh LNG Partners will report full-year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Höegh LNG Partners.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The shipping company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.40. Höegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 44.18% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The firm had revenue of $35.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Höegh LNG Partners from $5.00 to $4.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,813 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 3,472 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $184,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Höegh LNG Partners during the third quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Höegh LNG Partners during the second quarter worth about $303,000. Institutional investors own 17.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HMLP traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.48. The company had a trading volume of 108,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,105. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.42 and a 200 day moving average of $6.42. Höegh LNG Partners has a 1-year low of $3.77 and a 1-year high of $18.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.23 million, a P/E ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 26th. Höegh LNG Partners’s payout ratio is 2.80%.

About Höegh LNG Partners

Höegh LNG Partners LP engages in undertaking of floating storage and re-gasification units (FSRUs). It operates through the Majority Held FSRUs, and Joint Venture FSRUs segments. The Majority Held FSRUs segment includes the direct financing lease related to the PGN FSRU Lampung and the operating leases related to the Hoegh Gallant and the Hoegh Grace.

