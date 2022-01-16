-$0.51 Earnings Per Share Expected for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.51) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.61) and the highest is ($0.41). Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment reported earnings of ($0.54) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($3.00) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.10) to ($2.90). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.78) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.95) to $1.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.54). Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative net margin of 41.35% and a negative return on equity of 42.81%. The business had revenue of $29.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.63) EPS.

Several research firms have commented on CSSE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $45.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, lowered their price target on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.56.

NASDAQ CSSE traded up $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.54. The stock had a trading volume of 58,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,420. The company has a market capitalization of $222.33 million, a PE ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.52. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 12 month low of $12.01 and a 12 month high of $47.72.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc is an emerging growth company, which engages in the production and distribution of video content. The firm distributes and exhibits video on-demand content directly to consumers across all digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles. It also provides distribution of movies and television series worldwide to consumers through license agreements across all media, including theatrical, home video, pay-per-view, free, cable and pay television, VOD and new digital media platforms worldwide.

