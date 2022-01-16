$0.53 Earnings Per Share Expected for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) will report earnings of $0.53 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Juniper Networks’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the lowest is $0.52. Juniper Networks posted earnings of $0.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Juniper Networks will report full-year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.72. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Juniper Networks.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share.

JNPR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised Juniper Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Juniper Networks from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $186,536.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total value of $176,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,220 shares of company stock worth $1,524,457 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,289 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 140.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,370 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,720 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Juniper Networks stock opened at $34.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.08. Juniper Networks has a 52 week low of $23.12 and a 52 week high of $36.03. The stock has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.98, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 177.78%.

