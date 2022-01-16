$0.58 Earnings Per Share Expected for The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) to announce earnings per share of $0.58 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for The GEO Group’s earnings. The GEO Group reported earnings per share of $0.62 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that The GEO Group will report full-year earnings of $2.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $2.54. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.15 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The GEO Group.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.28). The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $557.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of The GEO Group stock traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $7.87. 1,361,815 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,624,753. The GEO Group has a 1-year low of $4.96 and a 1-year high of $11.00. The company has a market cap of $964.39 million, a P/E ratio of 7.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.77.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in The GEO Group by 260.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,901 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in The GEO Group by 64.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The GEO Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. 80.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The GEO Group Company Profile

The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services; GEO Care; International Services; and Facility Construction and Design.

