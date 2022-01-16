$0.60 EPS Expected for Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) to announce $0.60 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Compass Diversified’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.64. Compass Diversified reported earnings of $0.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Compass Diversified will report full-year earnings of $2.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.61 to $2.72. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $2.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Compass Diversified.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.15. Compass Diversified had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $488.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Compass Diversified from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Compass Diversified by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 32,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Compass Diversified during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,523,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 165.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 58,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 36,500 shares in the last quarter. 34.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CODI stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.27. The company had a trading volume of 348,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,049. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.50, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.82. Compass Diversified has a 52 week low of $20.35 and a 52 week high of $33.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 185.19%.

Compass Diversified Holdings is a public company that owns and manages a diverse of middle-market businesses. The company offers its shareholders an opportunity to own profitable middle-market businesses that hold highly defensible positions in their individual market niches. Their model for creating shareholder value involves discipline in identifying and valuing businesses and proactive engagement with the management teams of the companies they acquire.

