$0.61 Earnings Per Share Expected for United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) to report earnings of $0.61 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for United Bankshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.50. United Bankshares reported earnings of $0.71 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Bankshares will report full year earnings of $2.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $2.95. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.58. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover United Bankshares.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 34.27%. The business had revenue of $250.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UBSI. DA Davidson lowered United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on United Bankshares from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

UBSI stock opened at $39.28 on Thursday. United Bankshares has a twelve month low of $31.57 and a twelve month high of $42.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.18 and its 200-day moving average is $36.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from United Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 48.32%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UBSI. FMR LLC boosted its stake in United Bankshares by 213.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in United Bankshares by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in United Bankshares by 3.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in United Bankshares by 6.3% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 76,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after acquiring an additional 4,546 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its holdings in United Bankshares by 7.9% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 20,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans.

