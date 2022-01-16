$0.67 EPS Expected for Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Heritage-Crystal Clean’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.72. Heritage-Crystal Clean reported earnings per share of $0.29 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 131%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean will report full-year earnings of $2.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.53. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.84. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Heritage-Crystal Clean.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $123.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.94 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 10.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HCCI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Roth Capital restated a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (up from $34.00) on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Heritage-Crystal Clean has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCCI. FMR LLC raised its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 131.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 785,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,548,000 after purchasing an additional 446,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Heritage-Crystal Clean in the first quarter valued at about $783,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 22.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 41,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 7,626 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 12.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 18.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCCI traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.24. 25,206 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,616. The company has a market cap of $755.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.24. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a fifty-two week low of $20.09 and a fifty-two week high of $36.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.65 and its 200 day moving average is $30.63.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services.

