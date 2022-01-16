$0.90 EPS Expected for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) to report $0.90 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Intel’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.91 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.89. Intel posted earnings of $1.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 40.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Intel will report full year earnings of $5.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.27 to $5.31. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.23 to $4.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Intel.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.22 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share.

INTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $73.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.71.

In other Intel news, Director Frank D. Yeary acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 10,351 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its stake in Intel by 0.3% in the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 75,736 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 20.0% in the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 137,733 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,339,000 after buying an additional 22,975 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 1.7% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 157,399 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,836,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Intel by 1.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 797,326 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $42,477,000 after buying an additional 11,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,642,000. 61.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $55.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $226.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intel has a 12-month low of $47.87 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.85.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

