$1.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) to post earnings per share of $1.14 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for BankUnited’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.63. BankUnited posted earnings of $0.89 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that BankUnited will report full year earnings of $4.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.74. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow BankUnited.

Get BankUnited alerts:

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. BankUnited had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 34.24%. The company had revenue of $220.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share.

BKU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on BankUnited from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded BankUnited from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BankUnited from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded BankUnited from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.63.

BKU stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.37. 1,100,685 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 744,341. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.73. BankUnited has a 12 month low of $34.01 and a 12 month high of $50.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. BankUnited’s payout ratio is 23.00%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKU. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BankUnited in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in BankUnited by 35.4% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in BankUnited during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in BankUnited during the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in BankUnited during the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking services, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

Recommended Story: Forex

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BankUnited (BKU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.