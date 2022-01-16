$1.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) to post earnings of $1.23 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for TFI International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.17. TFI International posted earnings per share of $0.98 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TFI International will report full-year earnings of $4.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $4.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.74 to $6.42. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for TFI International.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 22.94%. TFI International’s revenue was up 123.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on TFII. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of TFI International from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of TFI International in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of TFI International in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of TFI International from C$150.00 to C$155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.68.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of TFI International by 12.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,967,000 after acquiring an additional 10,746 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of TFI International in the third quarter worth approximately $3,855,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of TFI International by 21.9% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 151,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,499,000 after acquiring an additional 27,213 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TFI International by 1.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TFI International in the third quarter worth approximately $1,376,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TFII opened at $96.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.61. TFI International has a one year low of $51.13 and a one year high of $120.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.15%.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

