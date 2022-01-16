$1.42 Billion in Sales Expected for Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) will announce sales of $1.42 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vertiv’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.43 billion. Vertiv reported sales of $1.31 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Vertiv will report full-year sales of $5.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.00 billion to $5.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $5.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.71 billion to $5.84 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Vertiv.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 55.46% and a net margin of 3.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VRT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Vertiv from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Mizuho started coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Friday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

In other news, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 21,925,000 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total transaction of $544,397,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vertiv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,351,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Vertiv by 99.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 11,118 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vertiv by 87.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vertiv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $283,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vertiv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VRT opened at $23.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.67. Vertiv has a 1 year low of $18.53 and a 1 year high of $28.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 0.04%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.04%.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

