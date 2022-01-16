$1.65 Billion in Sales Expected for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) will report sales of $1.65 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Agilent Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.65 billion and the highest is $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies reported sales of $1.55 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will report full-year sales of $6.70 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.67 billion to $6.73 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $7.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.10 billion to $7.25 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Agilent Technologies.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on A shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.50.

Shares of A traded down $0.49 on Tuesday, hitting $144.68. 2,225,442 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,670,491. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $154.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.98. Agilent Technologies has a 1 year low of $112.47 and a 1 year high of $179.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 21.32%.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 123,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $18,373,168.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $101,714.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,097 shares of company stock valued at $19,434,604 over the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of A. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,472,617 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,327,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820,330 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,885,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,530,497,000 after acquiring an additional 68,755 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,605,637 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,489,149,000 after acquiring an additional 320,026 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,932,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,911,481,000 after buying an additional 44,175 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,057,215 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,269,255,000 after buying an additional 2,250,500 shares during the period.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

