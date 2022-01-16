$1.84 Billion in Sales Expected for JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) This Quarter

Brokerages expect JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) to announce $1.84 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for JetBlue Airways’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $1.88 billion. JetBlue Airways reported sales of $661.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 178.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will report full-year sales of $6.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.02 billion to $6.08 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $8.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.56 billion to $9.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow JetBlue Airways.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 8.92% and a negative return on equity of 29.71%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.75) EPS. JetBlue Airways’s quarterly revenue was up 300.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JBLU. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, MKM Partners downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.29.

JetBlue Airways stock opened at $14.85 on Friday. JetBlue Airways has a 1-year low of $12.86 and a 1-year high of $21.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.03.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the third quarter worth $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the third quarter worth $32,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the second quarter worth $39,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 4,859.2% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the second quarter worth $57,000. 76.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

