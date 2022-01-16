10,955 Shares in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CENT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the 2nd quarter worth about $169,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 167.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 11,995 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. 18.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

CENT opened at $48.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.80. Central Garden & Pet has a twelve month low of $40.68 and a twelve month high of $62.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.55.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.18. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 4.59%. The firm had revenue of $739.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Argus cut Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

Central Garden & Pet Profile

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Pets and Garden. The Pet segment includes dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, pet containment, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish and small animals as well as outdoor cushions.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CENT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT).

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.