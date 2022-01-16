1,404 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Purchased by Clarkston Capital Partners LLC

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Ballast Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $42.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.07. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $39.79 and a 52 week high of $47.56.

