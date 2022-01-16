1,404 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Purchased by Clarkston Capital Partners LLC

Posted by on Jan 16th, 2022

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Ballast Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $42.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.07. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $39.79 and a 52 week high of $47.56.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.