14,083 Shares in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD) Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 14,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WFRD. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Weatherford International during the second quarter worth $27,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Weatherford International during the second quarter worth $32,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Weatherford International during the second quarter worth $102,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Weatherford International during the second quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Weatherford International during the second quarter worth $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Weatherford International alerts:

Several research firms have commented on WFRD. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Weatherford International in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Weatherford International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $29.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Weatherford International stock opened at $32.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.13. Weatherford International plc has a 12-month low of $6.10 and a 12-month high of $34.95.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $945.00 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Weatherford International plc will post -4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weatherford International Company Profile

Weatherford International Plc provides equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments: Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. The firm’s products and services are Drilling and Evaluation, Production, Completions, and Well Construction.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD).

Receive News & Ratings for Weatherford International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weatherford International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.