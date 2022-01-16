$149.00 Million in Sales Expected for Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) to post $149.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Cogent Communications’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $149.90 million and the lowest is $147.94 million. Cogent Communications reported sales of $143.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cogent Communications will report full year sales of $591.59 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $590.52 million to $592.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $622.48 million, with estimates ranging from $613.28 million to $638.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cogent Communications.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $147.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.63 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 3.93% and a negative return on equity of 11.81%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CCOI shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Cogent Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCOI traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $63.99. The stock had a trading volume of 205,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,027. Cogent Communications has a 1 year low of $56.38 and a 1 year high of $80.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.25 and its 200-day moving average is $74.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.98 and a beta of 0.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 664.00%.

In other Cogent Communications news, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total transaction of $123,776.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total transaction of $186,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,420 shares of company stock worth $729,139 over the last ninety days. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cogent Communications by 2.6% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 16.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 6.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 4.1% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 86.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. 84.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

Further Reading: Dollar Cost Averaging

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cogent Communications (CCOI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.