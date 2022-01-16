1,656 Shares in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Bought by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 952.0% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 70,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 63,460 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 34.3% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 8,096,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067,755 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 54.8% during the second quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 13,330 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the third quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 6,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF stock opened at $40.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.96. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 52 week low of $38.29 and a 52 week high of $47.37.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $0.831 dividend. This is an increase from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.