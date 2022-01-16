$169.51 Million in Sales Expected for Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) will announce sales of $169.51 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Atlantic Union Bankshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $166.30 million to $172.71 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares reported sales of $177.85 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlantic Union Bankshares will report full year sales of $680.64 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $677.90 million to $683.37 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $673.17 million, with estimates ranging from $669.09 million to $677.24 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Atlantic Union Bankshares.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $170.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.54 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 37.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AUB shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUB traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.12. 198,345 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,076. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.81 and a 200 day moving average of $36.49. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a 52-week low of $32.26 and a 52-week high of $42.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.14%.

In other news, Director Frederick Blair Wimbush purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.82 per share, for a total transaction of $53,730.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 2.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 1.8% during the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 17,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 83,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 40.6% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. 68.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management.

