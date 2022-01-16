$195.66 Million in Sales Expected for Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) to report sales of $195.66 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Accel Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $195.10 million and the highest is $196.75 million. Accel Entertainment posted sales of $74.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 162.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Accel Entertainment will report full-year sales of $738.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $737.50 million to $739.15 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $926.25 million, with estimates ranging from $845.00 million to $968.97 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Accel Entertainment.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The business had revenue of $193.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.11 million. Accel Entertainment had a return on equity of 33.87% and a net margin of 3.71%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on ACEL shares. Macquarie upgraded Accel Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Accel Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded Accel Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Accel Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $15.50 to $14.50 in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.08.

In related news, CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 17,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total transaction of $233,566.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.43, for a total value of $435,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 190,234 shares of company stock valued at $2,490,535 over the last 90 days. 18.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Accel Entertainment by 11.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 166,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 17,033 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Accel Entertainment by 15.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Accel Entertainment by 52.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 33,413 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Accel Entertainment by 23.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,758 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Accel Entertainment by 6.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 23,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the period. 38.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accel Entertainment stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.25. The stock had a trading volume of 194,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,063. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.04 and a beta of 1.18. Accel Entertainment has a one year low of $9.13 and a one year high of $14.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.14.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc engages in the installation and operation of video gaming terminals in licensed video gaming locations. It also operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations. The company was founded by Andrew Rubenstein and Gordon Rubenstein on December 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.

