25,000 Shares in MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) Bought by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 109,216.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 6,553 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in MasterCraft Boat in the third quarter worth about $194,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 14.8% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 10,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in MasterCraft Boat during the second quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered MasterCraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.80.

In other MasterCraft Boat news, Director Donald C. Campion sold 4,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total value of $122,847.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ MCFT opened at $26.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.53. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $23.61 and a one year high of $33.63. The firm has a market cap of $501.99 million, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.13. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 64.20% and a net margin of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $144.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of boats. It operates through the MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest segments. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and general recreational boating under product brands, such as MasterCraft and Aviar .

